Nuclear exit in Germany: Power plant operators to get compensation

The nuclear power plant operators RWE and Vattenfall will receive financial compensation for Germany's widely-publicized decision to exit nuclear energy generation entirely, German media reported on Monday with reference to a legislative proposal drafted by the federal government.



The ministry for the environment told press that nuclear power plant operators would receive a compensation between a "high three-digit million" and a "low single-digit billion" euros figure. It was further confirmed by the ministry led by Svenja Schulze (SPD) that the last nuclear power plants would cease operating in Germany in 2022.



The news comes after the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that RWE and Vattenfall both had the right to financial compensation for losses incurred as a consequence of the abrupt U-turn of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Christian Social Union (CSU) and Free Democratic Party (FDP) coalition government on nuclear power in 2011.



The Karlsruhe-based court argued that the nuclear power plant operators had committed to high sunk cost (an asset which cannot be easily used for other purposes, note) in good faith on the basis of legal guarantees for future production levels.



The ministry for the environment clarified on Monday that a precise figure for the sum of taxpayer-funded financial compensation would not be determined in 2023 when the exact level of production shortfalls and related losses suffered by RWE and Vattenfall become clear.

