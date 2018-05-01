Austria to complete nationwide 5G network by 2025: minister

Austria is planning a wide-range implementation of the next-generation wireless network 5G that is to cover the entire country by 2025, local media reported Monday quoting Transport, Innovation and Technology Minister Norbert Hofer.



The minister reiterated the government's sincerity in moving the project forward, with the goal to make Austria a "5G pioneer" in Europe.



"We want to become one of the top three digitalized countries in the EU and in further course one of the top ten digitalized countries in the world," he added.



The government plans are to have the high-speed network available in all state capitals by 2020, and to have the entire country covered by the end of 2025.



The much faster internet afforded by the new technology, which can reach speeds of well over 100 megabits per second, will benefit not only private users, but has been touted by the government as potentially contributing to the establishment of new business possibilities.



Hofer had previously said the total cost of the new network could reach about 10 billion euros (12 billion US dollars), but the actual figure is yet to be confirmed.

