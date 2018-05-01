President Trump says DMZ, Singapore among possible sites for meeting with DPRK's Kim

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Singapore and the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and South Korea could be possible sites for his upcoming meeting with top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.
"We're looking at various countries, including Singapore, and we are also talking about the possibility of the DMZ Peace House/Freedom House," said Trump at a joint press conference at the White House with visiting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
Trump was expected to meet Kim in the coming weeks, which could be another step forward for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula following a summit on Friday between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
.
The inter-Korean ice-breaking talks were held at Peace House, a building on the South Korean side of Panmunjom inside the 4-km-wide, 250-km-long DMZ.
Trump told reporters that his meeting with Kim at Peace House could hold bigger significance than having talks at a third country.
"There's something that I like about it because you're there, you're actually there, where if things work out, there's a great celebration to be had on the site, not in a third-party country," Trump added.
Moon-Kim meeting was the third-ever inter-Korean summit and Kim became the first DPRK leader to set foot on South Korean soil since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice.
Seoul and Pyongyang confirmed in a joint declaration issued after the meeting a common goal of complete denuclearization and agreed to push for multilateral talks to turn the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty.