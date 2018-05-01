Chinese delegates join global quality professionals to share expertise on quality innovation

More than 2,500 government officials, senior executives, entrepreneurs and professionals in quality community met here Monday to share their insights, views and perspectives on global quality, innovation and disruptive technologies that may shape the future of the human beings at a 2018 conference on quality and improvement.



The annual conference, a flagship event of the American Society for Quality (ASQ) themed with "the Innovation of YOU," features in-depth discussions and exchanges on knowledge, improvement methodologies, quality tools and practices during its three-day meeting that opened Monday in Seattle, the largest city in Washington state on the US west coast.



A Chinese delegation consisting of 60 government officials, entrepreneurs, professionals and quality workers from at least eight Chinese provinces and municipalities attended the ASQ conference, and Huang Guoliang, chief of the Chinese delegation, made a keynote speech on China's quality innovation and sharing in the digital era at the session, the first time that a Chinese representative ever invited to address the audience in the history of the ASQ conference.



Huang said data quality is the key to quality innovation in the digital era, and with the rapid advancement of science and technology, countries are interdependent and have a high degree of integration of interests, he said.



Therefore, it is no longer necessary for each component to be developed and manufactured by a single country itself, he said.



He noted that China stands for cooperation and win-win results in the field of quality work, and "we must respect intellectual property rights, share innovative achievements legally, and further promote innovation."



"All countries should share quality data, and to integrate all fragmented data. Great efforts should be made...to fully tap and apply data resources and enhance data exchanges, so as to effectively serve technological transformation, product research and development, and industrial upgrading, and to promote global quality innovation," Huang said.



David Dilgardo, whose packaging company has been a 28-old member of the ASQ, said he has been attending the ASQ conference over the past six years.



China's first appearance as one of the keynote speakers at the opening ceremony of the ASQ conference offers "a great opportunity for American quality professionals to know more about China's progress in quality work," he said.



"This is a perfect occasion for both China and global quality professionals to share their knowledge innovation and quality improvement," Dilgardo said, adding that he was thrilled to see a Chinese presenter at such a great conference.



In concurrence with the 2018 ASQ conference, which is being held between April 30 and May 2, the first China-US Quality Summit, which is part of the Global Summit on Quality hosted by the ASQ, was held as a platform for the exchange of information between senior US and Chinese executives, government officials and quality experts.



The summit attracted about 20 businessmen from major Chinese companies such as Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited, Haier Group Corporation, and XiamenAir, a carrier mainly owned by China Southern Airlines, and 50 entrepreneurs from about 30 US companies.



The World Conference on Quality and Improvement is the largest and most influential global meeting on quality, which attracts about 2,000 to 3,000 participants from more than 50 countries and regions since its inception in 1947.

