US-China Investor Forum to be held in Buffett's hometown

Investors from the United States and China will meet in Omaha, Nebraska, hometown of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Friday to explore cooperation opportunities between the two countries.



Yahoo Finance, partnering with the China General Chamber of Commerce USA. and the Asian Cultural Center US, is hosting the first "US-China Investor Forum" in Omaha, a city on the Missouri River, during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend.



The forum will focus on business and investment opportunities between the United States and China, how both countries can continue a stable and healthy bi-lateral relationship, how Warren Buffett is viewed in China and his investing principles.



The forum will feature panel discussions like Interview with Warren Buffett, China's EV Revolution, New US-China Partnerships, Hot Properties, Transforming Global Banking and US-China Trade at a Crossroads.

