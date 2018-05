Ploughing festival celebrated in SW China's Guizhou

Villagers catch fish in Sanpan Village of Guzhou Township in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 30, 2018. Local villagers ploughed fields and catched fish to celebrate ploughing festival on Monday.Photo:Xinhua

A villager ploughs a field in Sanpan Village of Guzhou Township in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 30, 2018. Local villagers ploughed fields and catched fish to celebrate ploughing festival on Monday. Photo:Xinhua

