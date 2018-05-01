Light show in Xi'an, China's Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/1 9:32:04

Photo taken on April 29, 2018 shows actors perfroming during a light show staged at the Dayan Pagoda in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Photo taken on April 29, 2018 shows actors perfroming during a light show staged at the Dayan Pagoda in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Photo taken on April 29, 2018 shows an actor perfroming during a light show staged at the Dayan Pagoda in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Photo taken on April 29, 2018 shows actors perfroming during a light show staged at the Dayan Pagoda in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Photo taken on April 29, 2018 shows actors perfroming during a light show staged at the Dayan Pagoda in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Photo taken on April 29, 2018 shows dancers perfroming during a light show staged at the Dayan Pagoda in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Photo taken on April 29, 2018 shows actors perfroming during a light show staged at the Dayan Pagoda in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus