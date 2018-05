US extends steel, aluminum tariff exemption for EU, Canada, Mexico

The White House on Monday announced that the steel and aluminum tariff exemption for EU member countries, Canada and Mexico will be extended until June 1 in order to give "a final 30 days" for them to reach agreements over trade negotiations.



The US has also reached a deal with South Korea on steel imports, and "agreements in principle" with Argentina, Australia and Brazil, according to the White House.