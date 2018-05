Workers are still on duty at a power plant in the city of Huaian in east China’s Jiangsu Province during this Labor Day holiday.Photo:VCG

Several people were seen working on top of a 180-meter-high chimney at Huaneng Power Plant.Photo:VCG

To reduce the adverse influence on the ground, workers have to dismantle part of the energy-consuming facility ahead of a controlled demolition, so they need to spend their day on top, including their lunch time.Photo:VCG