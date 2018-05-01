Passover sacrifice ceremony held near Nablus

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/1 10:08:54

Members of the Samaritan sect participate in the traditional Passover sacrifice ceremony on Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Nidal Eshtayeh)


 

Members of the Samaritan sect participate in the traditional Passover sacrifice ceremony on Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Nidal Eshtayeh)


 

Members of the Samaritan sect participate in the traditional Passover sacrifice ceremony on Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Nidal Eshtayeh)


 

Members of the Samaritan sect participate in the traditional Passover sacrifice ceremony on Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Nidal Eshtayeh)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus