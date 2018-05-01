Jordanian special forces perform counter-attack at training center in Amman

Jordanian special forces perform anti-hijacking at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center of Amman, Jordan, on April 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)
Jordanian special forces perform counter-attack at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center of Amman, Jordan, on April 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)
A member of Jordanian special forces performs parachuting at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center of Amman, Jordan, on April 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)
Jordanian special forces perform counter-attack at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center of Amman, Jordan, on April 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)