Jordanian special forces perform counter-attack at training center in Amman

Jordanian special forces perform anti-hijacking at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center of Amman, Jordan, on April 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)

Jordanian special forces perform counter-attack at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center of Amman, Jordan, on April 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)

A member of Jordanian special forces performs parachuting at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center of Amman, Jordan, on April 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)

