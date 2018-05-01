Highlights of Art Beijing 2018 exhibition

A figurine is displayed at the Art Beijing 2018 exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2018. The exhibition takes place at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center from April 29 to May 2, showing art pieces in four categories, namely the contemporary art, the classic art, the design art and the public art. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor takes photo of an oil painting during the Art Beijing 2018 exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2018. The exhibition takes place at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center from April 29 to May 2, showing art pieces in four categories, namely the contemporary art, the classic art, the design art and the public art. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors look at an exhibit during the Art Beijing 2018 exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2018. The exhibition takes place at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center from April 29 to May 2, showing art pieces in four categories, namely the contemporary art, the classic art, the design art and the public art. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors look at an outdoor exhibit during the Art Beijing 2018 exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2018. The exhibition takes place at the National Agriculture Exhibition Center from April 29 to May 2, showing art pieces in four categories, namely the contemporary art, the classic art, the design art and the public art. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)