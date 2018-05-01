Egypt is committed to Yemen's stability: FM

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed on Sunday Egypt's commitment to supporting stability in Yemen and finding a political solution to the crisis in the war-battered Arab country.



In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Shoukry, who was speaking during a meeting with his Yemeni counterpart Abdulmalik al-Mekhlafi in Cairo, hailed the relations between Egypt and Yemen.



He reiterated Egypt's keenness to support the stability of Yemen and to stand by the Yemeni people during the current crisis, citing medical supplies recently provided by Cairo to the Arab country.



Shoukry also highlighted the importance of a political solution to resolve the Yemeni crisis, stressing Egypt's commitment to working to restore stability and achieve a political solution in Yemen.



For his part, al-Mekhlafi reviewed the security situation in all Yemeni cities and efforts and contacts made by the new United Nations envoy Martin Griffiths with the main international and regional parties on the crisis.



The impoverished Arab country has been locked into a civil war since the Shiite Houthi rebels overran much of the country militarily and seized all northern provinces, including capital Sanaa, in 2014.



Saudi Arabia leads an Arab military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after Houthi rebels forced him into exile.



The United Nations has listed Yemen as country facing the world's number one humanitarian crisis, with seven million Yemenis on the brink of famine and cholera causing more than 2,000 deaths.

