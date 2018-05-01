4 killed, 2 injured in SW Pakistan's firing incident

At least four people were killed and two others injured when unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at five shops in Pakistan's southwest Quetta city on Sunday, hospital sources said.



Waseem Baig, spokesperson for the Civil Hospital Quetta, told Xinhua that they had received four bodies and two injured people at the hospital. "The wounded victims are being treated at the hospital's trauma center."



The incident happened at Jan Muhammad area of Quetta, the provincial capital of the country's southwest Balochistan province. The gunmen fled the scene after carrying out the attack.



Eyewitnesses from the area told Xinhua that the shops belonged to the minority ethnic Hazara community, but the identities of the targeted people have not been officially confirmed yet.



Police cordoned off the area for investigation following the attack.



No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.



The incident coincides with the hunger strike of Hazara community in Quetta against the target killing of their community in the province.



The protesters said that over 2,000 Hazaras had been killed and 3,000 others injured in targeted attacks in the past few years. They demanded the government take stern action against the elements who are carrying out their target killing.

