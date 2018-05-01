1 civilian killed, 20 injured in clashes with government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir

A Kashmiri shouts slogans against the killing of a civilian during his funeral in village Arihal of Pulwama district about 45 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, April 30, 2018. A civilian was killed and 20 others injured Monday after government forces fired upon protesters near the gunfight site in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Kashmiri people gather near the body of a civilian killed in clashes with government forces during his funeral in village Arihal of Pulwama district about 45 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, April 30, 2018. A civilian was killed and 20 others injured Monday after government forces fired upon protesters near the gunfight site in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)