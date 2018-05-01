China, Dominican Republic establish diplomatic relations

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas Maldonado attend the signing ceremony in Beijing. Photo:CGTN

The People's Republic of China and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday signed a communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations.Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas Maldonado attended the signing ceremony at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.According to the communique, the Dominican Republic ended its ties with Taiwan, and only recognizes the People's Republic of China as Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory."The Government of the Dominican Republic severs 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan as of this day," reads the communique.The Dominican Republic is a sovereign state with around 10 million people. It is the largest economy in the Caribbean and Central American region and the most visited destination in the Caribbean region.China is the second largest source of imports for the Dominican Republic, while the Caribbean country is China's largest trade partner in the region. In 2017, the volume of bilateral trade reached 1.87 billion US dollars.