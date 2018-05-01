Funeral of suicide attack victim held in Kabul, Afghanistan

Relatives, colleagues and friends gather around the coffin of Agence France-Presse photographer, Shah Marai, who was killed in a suicide attack in Guldara, a district of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, April 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Relatives, colleagues and friends carry the coffin of Agence France-Presse photographer, Shah Marai, who was killed in a suicide attack in Guldara, a district of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, April 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Relatives, colleagues and friends pray next to the coffin of Agence France-Presse photographer, Shah Marai, who was killed in a suicide attack in Guldara, a district of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, April 30, 2018.(Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)