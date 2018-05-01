People enjoy Labor Day holiday across China

People visit a scenic spot in Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, April 30, 2018. People in China spend their Labor Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Liu Qinli)

Visitors walk at a lavender garden in Xincheng County, Laibin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2018. People in China spend their Labor Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Fan Shaoguang)

Visitors pose for photos with flowers at a planting base in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, April 29, 2018. People in China spend their Labor Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Pan Cheng)

Visitors enjoy flowers in Guanyun County, Lianyungang City of east China's Jiangsu Province, April 30, 2018. People in China spend their Labor Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Wu Chenguang)