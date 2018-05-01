Tea garden offers jobs to poor households in C China's Henan

Farmers pick tea leaves in a tea garden in Xinyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 28, 2018. The tea garden offers about 300 regular jobs and 2000 temporary jobs to promote income of local poor households. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A worker processes tea leaves in a tea garden in Xinyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2018. The tea garden offers about 300 regular jobs and 2000 temporary jobs to promote income of local poor households. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Aerial photo taken on April 28, 2018 shows a tea garden in Xinyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 28, 2018. The tea garden offers about 300 regular jobs and 2000 temporary jobs to promote income of local poor households. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Farmers pick tea leaves in a tea garden in Xinyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 28, 2018. The tea garden offers about 300 regular jobs and 2000 temporary jobs to promote income of local poor households. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)