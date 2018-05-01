5 killed, 7 injured in road accident in W India

At least five people have been killed and seven others injured after a speeding container truck ploughed into a crowd in western Indian state of Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.



The accident occurred on national highway number 6 in the state's Bhandara district, some 800 km from Maharashtra capital Mumbai.



"The truck drove into the crowd late Monday night in order to avoid a collision with a bike that suddenly came in front of the vehicle. While five people were mowed down, those injured were admitted to a government hospital," a police official said.



The victims were all coming back from a marriage function when they met with the accident, he added.



A probe has been ordered into the incident, the official said. "The driver of the truck will be questioned once he is out of hospital where he's being treated for injuries. If need be, we will book him for rash and negligent driving," he added.

