Efforts taken to restore ecological environment in upper reaches of Yangtze River in Yunnan

Aerial photo taken on March 13, 2018 shows the Jinsha River in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Deqen, southwest China's Yunnan Province. To keep Yangtze River clean and beautiful, efforts to restore ecological environment have been taken in the upper reaches of Yangtze River in Yunnan Province in recent years. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

File photo taken on March 24, 2017 shows the scenery in Shangri-la City of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Deqen, southwest China's Yunnan Province. To keep Yangtze River clean and beautiful, efforts to restore ecological environment have been taken in the upper reaches of Yangtze River in Yunnan Province in recent years. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

File photo taken on Feb. 16, 2017 shows black-necked cranes at the Dashanbao state nature reserve of black-necked cranes in Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. To keep Yangtze River clean and beautiful, efforts to restore ecological environment have been taken in the upper reaches of Yangtze River in Yunnan Province in recent years. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

File photo taken on Nov. 3, 2017 shows a black snub-nosed monkey, also known as the Yunnan golden monkey, climbing a tree in the Yunnan golden monkey national park in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Deqen, southwest China's Yunnan Province. To keep Yangtze River clean and beautiful, efforts to restore ecological environment have been taken in the upper reaches of Yangtze River in Yunnan Province in recent years. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Aerial photo taken on March 17, 2018 shows the Yangtze River passing through Shigu Township of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. To keep Yangtze River clean and beautiful, efforts to restore ecological environment have been taken in the upper reaches of Yangtze River in Yunnan Province in recent years. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

File photo taken on Feb. 6, 2017 shows the Dian Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. To keep Yangtze River clean and beautiful, efforts to restore ecological environment have been taken in the upper reaches of Yangtze River in Yunnan Province in recent years. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)