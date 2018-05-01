China, Dominican Republic establish diplomatic ties

File photo taken on Nov. 23, 2014 shows a group of children playing soccer during the sunset at the El Valle Beach, in Samana, Dominican Republic. China and the Dominican Republic signed a joint communique in Beijing Tuesday on the establishment of diplomatic relations. (Xinhua/Roberto Guzman)

File photo taken on Feb. 11, 2008 shows tourists resting in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. China and the Dominican Republic signed a joint communique in Beijing Tuesday on the establishment of diplomatic relations. (Xinhua/Thomas Aichinger - Vwpics/VW Pics/ZUMAPRESS)

File photo taken on Jan. 15, 2013 shows a tourist buying paintings in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. China and the Dominican Republic signed a joint communique in Beijing Tuesday on the establishment of diplomatic relations. (Xinhua/TIPS/ZUMAPRESS) ***EUROPE OUT***

File photo taken on Sept. 26, 2013 shows people standing outside the access of a commercial exhibition of China, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. China and the Dominican Republic signed a joint communique in Beijing Tuesday on the establishment of diplomatic relations. (Xinhua/Roberto Guzman)

File photo taken on Feb. 19, 2015 shows dancers performing lion dance inside a store during the celebration on the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year, in the Chinatown in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. China and the Dominican Republic signed a joint communique in Beijing Tuesday on the establishment of diplomatic relations. (Xinhua/Fran Afonso)