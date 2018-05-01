E China enforces ocean fishing ban

Fishermen unload the last batch of spanish mackerel before the fishing ban at a fishing port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 30, 2018. The ocean fishing ban started on May 1. China has enforced an annual fishing ban to protect the ocean's ecosystem and biodiversity from excessive fishing since 1995. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Fishermen sell the last batch of spanish mackerel before the fishing ban at a fishing port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 30, 2018. The ocean fishing ban started on May 1. China has enforced an annual fishing ban to protect the ocean's ecosystem and biodiversity from excessive fishing since 1995. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Fishing boats sail to a port in the Lianyun District of Lianyungang City in east China's Jiangsu Province, April 30, 2018. The fishing ban will start on May 1. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)