People stick to posts on Int'l Workers' Day across China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/1 16:27:16

A farmer looses the soil for potatoes in a field in Laoquan Village, Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)


 

A driver prepares before driving on a train at the Yantai Railway Station in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)


 

A worker deals with materials for making wine at a wine company in Xuyi County, Huai'an City of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)


 

A worker weaves at a chemical fiber company in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Dehong)


 

A worker builds scaffold on a construction site in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)


 

