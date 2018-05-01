People stick to posts on Int'l Workers' Day across China

A farmer looses the soil for potatoes in a field in Laoquan Village, Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)

A driver prepares before driving on a train at the Yantai Railway Station in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

A worker deals with materials for making wine at a wine company in Xuyi County, Huai'an City of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

A worker weaves at a chemical fiber company in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Dehong)

A worker builds scaffold on a construction site in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)