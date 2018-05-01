Mo Yan’s ‘Sorghum Wine’ script to be published

The script for Sorghum Wine, a stage play adaptation of Chinese Nobel literature prize winner Mo Yan's famous 1986 novel Red Sorghum, will be published in the May edition of the State-run literature magazine People's Literature, the magazine announced in a WeChat post on Friday.



The script for the drama, the debut date of which was not announced, was written by Mo Yan himself, according to a Chinanews article on Saturday.



According to the article, the characters of the drama adaptation will differ significantly from the original story as some of the lesser characters in Red Sorghum will take center stage as major characters.



For Sorghum Wine, Mo Yan "changed some of the characters that were just shadows in the original novel into characters full of personality who not only have spoken lines but also singing sessions," Chinanews quoted Mo Yan as saying.



The story of Red Sorghum, which focuses on a young couple in a fictional village in Shandong Province during the 1930s, captured the attention of movie lovers worldwide after it was adapted into a movie directed by Chinese director Zhang Yimou in the late 1980s.



The movie won Golden Bear award at the 38th Berlin International Film Festival in 1988.





