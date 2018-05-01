Beijing Performance & Arts Group kicks off performance season

The opening ceremony of the Dreams Coming True performance season Photo: Courtesy of the Beijing Performance & Arts Group

For the past few years, it has been a tradition for the Beijing Performance & Arts Group's nine performance troupes to hold a performance season during May and June.This year's event, named Dreams Coming True and featuring nine original works, is set to run until June 6.According to a press release sent to Global Times on Monday, seven of the nine shows are tailored for this season including children's dramas and acrobatics shows.For The Touch: Journey of Wonders, the China National Acrobatic Troupe cooperated with an international team to introduce new visual arts and music elements to China to create this experimental work.For the upcoming Children's Day on June 1, the Beijing Children's Art Theatre will debut Beijing Nursery Rhyme, a story about a young child who develops a relationship with his grandmother through nursery rhymes.Additionally, the story of French doctor Jean Jérome Augustin Bussierei, who helped supply Chinese people with medicine during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45), will make its way to the stage in the form of China's traditional art form known as gushu, a Chinese ballad recited with drum accompaniment.