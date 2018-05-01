Happy birthday:



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Indecision will paralyze you if you over-think a situation today. You strive to find the perfect solution, but there is no such thing. Sometimes good enough is the best you can hope for. Financial concerns will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



An issue at work will require your personal attention as an important judgment call must be made today. Take account of the opinions of others, but in the end make your choices based on your own judgement. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A difficult challenge may push you to your limits. A temporary retreat to gather yourself will enable you to make that final push to success. Love is on the rise. Fortune will favor the romantic tonight! ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although you may be heading in the right direction that doesn't mean you don't need to make any adjustments. With a little bit of self reflection you will be able to track down those minor issues that have been holding you back. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A number of hurdles may keep getting in your way today. Try your best to not let frustration cause you to lose your temper. You won't accomplish everything, so temper your expectations. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will make yourself miserable by railing against the inevitable. You can't change what is happening but you can change how you view it. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Your energy today may feel limitless. Make use of this boundless energy to tackle any difficult project that you have been putting off. Love and romance will be highlighted. This will be a great time to spend some alone time with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Like will call to like today. If you look at things in a positive light you will discover that good luck just seems to keep finding you. A major financial matter will take up a considerable amount of your time. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



If you are uncertain about a decision, your best bet will be to go with what your heart tells you to do. Your subconscious has already worked out what path you should take, you just need to listen to what it has to say. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will be at your best when working with others. This will be a good time to bring a group of like-minded people together so you may all work together towards a common goal. Efforts to further your education will pay off. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Don't let your fears drag you down by wasting time thinking about those things you can't control. A calm and clear mind will allow you to achieve the success you desire. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Some good news will be the perfect excuse to get all your family and friends together. Don't hesitate to celebrate and share your joy with those you love. ✭✭✭