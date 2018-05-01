Puzzle

ACROSS1 Love a joke6 '50s quartet "Brothers"10 Library penalty14 Fireplace, quaint15 "Encore!"16 Seed cover17 Gambling venue20 Nonsupportive votes21 Lends a hand22 Ends of many prices23 Flavorful25 Like an active match26 Nab perps29 Drumroll sound33 German river34 Bring praise to36 Nest egg option37 Many Brits stand for it41 Lyrical poem42 Outranking43 All single condos44 How those with colds speak47 Big-time filmmaker48 Get soft and mushy49 They get into your food51 Susan's Emmy role54 One-word bar order55 Solo relative59 Opulent feast, e.g.62 Highest point63 Skillful64 "That being the case"65 It's on the rocks?66 Eye inflammation67 Signs of lifeDOWN1 Simba, for one2 Siam tutor3 Like a fabled duckling4 Glitters5 Cooped-up biddy6 Sphere of influence7 Like food you should toss8 Historical periods9 Moment10 Tex-Mex snack11 Qom's country12 Pleasant13 Grazers with antlers18 Sunrise direction19 Use yarn24 Avoiding buoys25 Load on ship26 Wee bit of air27 Sitcom's Morgenstern28 Park scream inducers29 Essen river30 Promotional link31 Sharp glacial ridge32 Golden buttons plant34 Impose, as a tax35 Grubbed down38 Chevy with a plug39 Just give up40 Cool and collected45 McDonald's symbols46 Bread unit47 Whitetail critter49 Boardwalk sweets50 Be a ham actor51 Dutch cheese52 Puerto finisher53 "Critic" suffixes54 Proofer's retraction56 Skate place57 One of a foot's 1258 Way long time60 SSNs and others61 "Caught in the act!"

Solution