Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Love a joke
6 '50s quartet "Brothers"
10 Library penalty
14 Fireplace, quaint
15 "Encore!"
16 Seed cover
17 Gambling venue
20 Nonsupportive votes
21 Lends a hand
22 Ends of many prices
23 Flavorful
25 Like an active match
26 Nab perps
29 Drumroll sound
33 German river
34 Bring praise to
36 Nest egg option
37 Many Brits stand for it
41 Lyrical poem
42 Outranking
43 All single condos
44 How those with colds speak
47 Big-time filmmaker
48 Get soft and mushy
49 They get into your food
51 Susan's Emmy role
54 One-word bar order
55 Solo relative
59 Opulent feast, e.g.
62 Highest point
63 Skillful
64 "That being the case"
65 It's on the rocks?
66 Eye inflammation
67 Signs of life
DOWN
1 Simba, for one
2 Siam tutor
3 Like a fabled duckling
4 Glitters
5 Cooped-up biddy
6 Sphere of influence
7 Like food you should toss
8 Historical periods
9 Moment
10 Tex-Mex snack
11 Qom's country
12 Pleasant
13 Grazers with antlers
18 Sunrise direction
19 Use yarn
24 Avoiding buoys
25 Load on ship
26 Wee bit of air
27 Sitcom's Morgenstern
28 Park scream inducers
29 Essen river
30 Promotional link
31 Sharp glacial ridge
32 Golden buttons plant
34 Impose, as a tax
35 Grubbed down
38 Chevy with a plug
39 Just give up
40 Cool and collected
45 McDonald's symbols
46 Bread unit
47 Whitetail critter
49 Boardwalk sweets
50 Be a ham actor
51 Dutch cheese
52 Puerto finisher
53 "Critic" suffixes
54 Proofer's retraction
56 Skate place
57 One of a foot's 12
58 Way long time
60 SSNs and others
61 "Caught in the act!"
Solution