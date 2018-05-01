Crossword

2018/5/1

ACROSS

  1 Love a joke

  6 '50s quartet "Brothers"

 10 Library penalty

 14 Fireplace, quaint

 15 "Encore!"

 16 Seed cover

 17 Gambling venue

 20 Nonsupportive votes

 21 Lends a hand

 22 Ends of many prices

 23 Flavorful

 25 Like an active match

 26 Nab perps

 29 Drumroll sound

 33 German river

 34 Bring praise to

 36 Nest egg option

 37 Many Brits stand for it

 41 Lyrical poem

 42 Outranking

 43 All single condos

 44 How those with colds speak

 47 Big-time filmmaker

 48 Get soft and mushy

 49 They get into your food

 51 Susan's Emmy role

 54 One-word bar order

 55 Solo relative

 59 Opulent feast, e.g.

 62 Highest point

 63 Skillful

 64 "That being the case"

 65 It's on the rocks?

 66 Eye inflammation

 67 Signs of life

DOWN

  1 Simba, for one

  2 Siam tutor

  3 Like a fabled duckling

  4 Glitters

  5 Cooped-up biddy

  6 Sphere of influence

  7 Like food you should toss

  8 Historical periods

  9 Moment

 10 Tex-Mex snack

 11 Qom's country

 12 Pleasant

 13 Grazers with antlers

 18 Sunrise direction

 19 Use yarn

 24 Avoiding buoys

 25 Load on ship

 26 Wee bit of air

 27 Sitcom's Morgenstern

 28 Park scream inducers

 29 Essen river

 30 Promotional link

 31 Sharp glacial ridge

 32 Golden buttons plant

 34 Impose, as a tax

 35 Grubbed down

 38 Chevy with a plug

 39 Just give up

 40 Cool and collected

 45 McDonald's symbols

 46 Bread unit

 47 Whitetail critter

 49 Boardwalk sweets

 50 Be a ham actor

 51 Dutch cheese

 52 Puerto finisher

 53 "Critic" suffixes

 54 Proofer's retraction

 56 Skate place

 57 One of a foot's 12

 58 Way long time

 60 SSNs and others

 61 "Caught in the act!"

Solution







