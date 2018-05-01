Barefooted blade climbers on hand to kick off ancient Chinese festival

Barefooted folk performers climb a tall ladder with sharp blades as rungs as part of the Junpo Festival celebrations in Ding’an, Hainan Province on April 30, 2018. With a history dating back 1,300 years, the four-day festival honors Madam Xian (513--603), a folk heroine who devoted her life to the development of the island. Photo: Chinanews.com

