British landscape paintings exhibited in Shanghai

From Gainsborough and Stubbs, to Turner and Constable, Whistler and Nicholson - British art is largely associated with the work of its great landscape painters.A new exhibition being held at Shanghai Museum recently brought over 70 British landscape masterpieces from Tate Britain to China.The exhibition, Landscapes of the Mind: Masterpieces from Tate Britain (1700-1980), which will run through August 5, traces the development of the landscape painting about 300 years with many of Tate's finest oil paintings, watercolors and drawings, as well as prints, photographs and books. It begins with the great topographical and classical painters of the 18th century and moves through the romantic, Pre-Raphaelite and impressionist artists of the 19th century, to the pioneering modernists of the 20th century.The Global Times spoke with Richard Humphreys, curator of the exhibition, about the beauty and originality of British landscape paintings and the importance of such art as a central expression of the British visual imagination in the context of historical and cultural development.GT: Out of Tate's vast collection, how did you select the works being exhibited in China? What are the featured works and painters?Humphreys: To show work from a period of 300 years of such an important aspect of British art in fewer than 100 works is a great challenge. The aim of the exhibition is to present a selection of British landscape art from Tate's collection to convey the richness and diversity of the tradition since 1700 and to show that it continued to develop in new ways up to the late 20th century and the present day. Landscapes have been a central theme in all areas of British culture since the 16th century, and in the visual arts since about 1700. The Tate collection has unrivaled holdings of all aspects of British landscape art and in all media, from oil paintings, watercolors and drawing, to prints, photography and sculptures. It is a treasure trove offering a huge range of possibilities of interpretation.GT: What are the most common themes taken by British landscape painters?Humphreys: British landscape art is varied, as the exhibition shows. However, one theme which seems to run through much of the art and culture of the last 300 years or so, is what I have called the "pastoral dream." This is an often nostalgic idea of landscapes as a place of harmony between man and nature; a sort of paradise on earth in which sky and land, man and animal, are in perfect balance. Whether it is the pastures of Gainsborough's meadows or that of Linnell's dreaming shepherds, it is a vision which suggests, even when set in actual places, an ideal realm, at odds with many of the disturbing realities of the modern and industrial country which Britain has become. In a small country of great geographical variety, this sense of loss has been intense. Fortunately, however, there is still an enormous amount of unspoiled scenery throughout Britain.GT: What role do British landscape paintings play in British culture and how much overlap exists between British paintings and poetry, literature and film?Humphreys: The landscape is both a background and foreground in British culture; in a small area there is astonishing variety and this has informed powerful feelings of regional identity, from the wild Highlands of Scotland to the gentle waterlines of East Anglia. British literature is unthinkable without landscape. Just consider the Yorkshire of Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights, or Thomas Hardy's Wessex in Jude the Obscure; the Augustan poetry of James Thomson or William Wordsworth's Lake District. In the 20th century, T.S. Eliot put British (and American) landscapes at the heart of his poem Four Quartets, and in A Glastonbury Romance and other novels, John Cowper Powys made the landscape of western England almost his central character. In film we find exactly the same tendencies: Powell and Pressburger's great wartime film A Canterbury Tale brings the medieval landscape alive in modern times; the extraordinary 1950s horror film Quatermass by Val Guest shows the world of modern science invading and poisoning the idyll of rural Britain; and Michael Reeves' Witchfinder General goes back to the troubled 17th century to show the landscape as a place of dark and satanic forces.GT: What kind of change and continuity in British society can today's audience learn when tracing these paintings? How do these paintings chart the historical and cultural development of Britain?Humphreys: You can see a fascination with creating a topographical record of the nation since around 1700, for instance, in Jan Siberecht's landscape of Henley-on-Thames, to the fascination with the extraordinary new lands revealed through the expansion of the empire. There is also an on-going and real concern with the loss of the "old order" of things - both natural and social - and a nostalgia for a world of rural values. With the "classical" tradition there is an idea of the world as ordered and humane in its scale; while with the romantic artists you have a feeling that the world is wild and unstable, beyond human control. The Victorians combined a troubled religiosity with an obsession with scientific description, while in the 20th century artists have expressed a kaleidoscope of views in keeping with our dynamic and yet troubled history.GT: What similarities or differences do British landscape paintings share with traditional Chinese landscape paintings? What impact do they have on each other, if any? Is there any communication between British and Chinese landscape paintings in art history?Humphreys: Not an easy question, as I know only a little about Chinese art, I'm afraid. Like British landscape art, there are many literary and philosophical connections that make the paintings rich in meaning and moral and spiritual purpose. I believe that traditional Chinese landscape paintings begin with a focus on detail and then work out from that; this approach has all sorts of parallels with British painting, yet is distinctly its own approach. Whistler was a 19th century artist who was greatly influenced by this, as well as by the implications of the tradition of calligraphy.

One painting in the exhibition

Visitors at the museum Photos: Yang Hui/GT