South Korean tourists pass through China Customs at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in South China's Hainan Province. A group of about 141 tourists from South Korea arrived at the airport on Tuesday, the first batch of foreign visitors to enjoy Hainan's new visa-free access policy that allows them to stay in the province for up to 30 days. China started to offer visa-free access for tourists from 59 countries traveling to Hainan from Tuesday.