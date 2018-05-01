Stocks end week mixed on higher US Treasury yields

Stocks on the Chinese mainland ended the week before Tuesday's Workers' Day holiday mixed, as investors were wary of the rising US Treasury yields and simmering trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.



Over the past week, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up slightly by 0.3 percent, while the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent.



Securities analysts believe that the US Treasury yields will continue keeping the global stock markets under pressure.



Last week, US 10-year Treasury yields broke through the psychologically important level of 3 percent for the first time since 2014.



Higher Treasury yields will attract more capital inflows into US assets.



Chinese stock markets were also battered by the simmering trade tensions between China and the US.



However, there is a rising expectation that the imminent MSCI inclusion will help put a foundation under the mainland's stock market.



Beginning on June 1, global market research and index company MSCI will add some yuan-dominated A-shares into its emerging market index.



That will initially trigger $20 billion in foreign inflows, analysts estimate.



In response to this, overseas investors are pumping billions of dollars into Chinese stocks and the country's asset managers are rushing to launch index-tracking funds, according to a Reuters report.



Net foreign capital inflows onto the Chinese mainland from Hong Kong through the cross-border Connect scheme surpassed 37 billion yuan ($5.82 billion) in April, tripling March's total amounts.



Sentiment was also dampened by the recent sell-off in some leading blue chips, including Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial and Gree Electric Appliances, which posted single-day sharp losses.



On Friday, the Shanghai index recovered its earlier losses and closed up 0.23 percent at 3,082.23 points, with healthcare shares leading the gains. Meanwhile, the CSI300 index rose 0.04 percent to 3,756.88 points at the close of the trading day.



Starting from Tuesday, China decided to remove tariffs on 28 kinds of imported drugs, including anti-cancer treatment.



Chip shares and healthcare shares are expected to keep on drawing attention from investors in the following days.





