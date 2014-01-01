Chinese fund managers cut suggested equity exposure to 19-month low

Chinese fund managers have cut their suggested equity exposure for the next three months to a 19-month low, on worries over China's economy amid rising trade war fears.



They cut their suggested equity allocations to 69.4 percent from 70 percent in March, according to a poll of eight China-based fund managers.



The fund managers have boosted their suggested bond allocations for the coming three months to 13.1 percent from 8.8 percent. They'd lowered recommended cash allocations to 17.5 percent from 21.3 percent in the previous month.



Market uneasiness over trade protectionism and a deepening rift between the world's economic powers has led to a rebalancing of managers' portfolios.



"The ZTE ban has added to worries over the China-US trade spat," a South China-based fund manager said.



The US has banned American firms from selling parts to China's ZTE Corp for seven years.



The fund manager added that even with the recent fine-tuning in China's policies and pick-up in some macroeconomic data, concerns about downward pressure for economic growth in 2018 have not lessened.



Against an increasingly complex global economic and political backdrop, the Chinese government has vowed to reach this year's economic targets, including deepening supply-side reform, further lowering corporate financing costs and stepping up efforts to make breakthroughs in key technologies to support emerging industries.



A faltering in exports could push authorities to shift policy from a slight tightening bias to a looser stance, or even a return to their old playbook of growth-boosting measures, economists say.



Overall, the fund managers surveyed held mixed views on asset allocations for May, with four favoring an increase, one suggesting a cut, and another three recommending the same level of equity exposure.





