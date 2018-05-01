Police crack down on overloaded cars during May Day holiday

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Is it really overloaded to have just one more kid in my car?"Pudong police stopped a 5-seat car with 6 passengers near Oriental Pearl Radio & TV Tower on Monday, Xinmin Evening News reported Tuesday. The driver was deducted 6 points and fined 200 yuan ($31). Over 160 similar violations involving 5-seat cars around the area have been caught by police since the beginning of the year. One extreme case involved a 5-seat car packed with eight people, three of whom were kids. Most cases involve infants and children occupying the extra space. However, nearly 70 percent of the drivers involved believed it was okay to have an extra child in the car. Shanghai police warn that overloaded vehicles have a greater risk of accidents and injuries.