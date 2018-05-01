Traffic police assist with Bund tourist congestion

During the recent May Day holiday, over 2,000 traffic police were on standby at the Bund to ensure road safety, thepaper.cn reported Tuesday.



Among them was Huang Jun. In service since 2013, this young officer was trained to be a living map of the Bund area to assist tourists. He boasts a solid knowledge of every historical building and traffic route in the area.



Huang also speaks fluent English. In order to better communicate with foreign visitors, Huang reads many English language books and uses this knowledge to point out the law-breaking actions of some unaware foreigners.



Because of his earnest approach and attitude, Huang holds a local record of having received no complaints during his continuous three years on duty.

