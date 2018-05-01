Newly renovated Huangpu River Cruise

A newly renovated Huangpu River Cruise ferry terminal along with an upgraded sightseeing ferry was put into operation Tuesday to provide better, more comfortable and more convenient services for tourists, Shanghai's tourism authorities said Tuesday.



The new ferry terminal, located at Qinhuangdao Road of Yangpu district, was once used as a terminal for water-buses during the 2010 Shanghai Expo and was later turned into a terminal for Huangpu River cruises. After years of service, the facilities had become worn and outdated. The renovation upgraded its lighting and heating systems as well as the indoor decorations of the waiting hall and the ticket office.



The ferry involved in the renovation was first put into service in 2007 with a load of 1,000 passengers. The exterior design of the boat now uses leading fiber optic technology, which allows the boat to adapt itself to different views from both banks of the river. The interior design combines traditional Chinese style with fashionable modern architecture.





