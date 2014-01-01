Mongolians sip 'oxygen cocktails' to cope with smog

Ulaanbaatar topped New Delhi and Beijing as the world's most polluted capital in 2016, UNICEF said in a report warning of a health crisis that has put every child and pregnancy at risk.



With residents of so-called ger (slum) districts using coal stoves to cook and heat their homes in the world's coldest capital, where temperatures can dip as low as -40 C, pollution has skyrocketed.



But some businesses are cashing in, even though a WHO official says there is no evidence that such anti-smog products work.



At the produce section of the State Department Store, blue cans of oxygen called "Life Is Air" are on sale for $2, and promise to turn a glass of juice into a foamy, sweet "oxygen cocktail" after spraying some into a glass through a special straw.



Other stores and pharmacies have oxygen cocktail machines that resemble coffee makers and can turn a juice into a frothy drink for $1.



Pregnant women are among the most avid customers of the Russian-made product, with some saying they are following their doctor's orders.



AFP