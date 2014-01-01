US man exonerated after 22 years in prison

A Chicago judge on Monday declared innocent a man who spent 22 years in prison for murder, and vacated his conviction, as part of an official review of past cases possibly tainted by police misconduct.



Anthony Jakes, convicted of murder when he was 15, was the latest to be exonerated in the US' third-largest city.



Jakes had been sentenced to prison for 40 years for a 1991 murder, but released in 2013 after serving half of that term.



He claimed a now-retired police detective beat and coerced him into confessing.



A judge on Monday officially declared Jakes innocent.



"I wish my grandmother and my mother were here to celebrate this with me, because they were my biggest, biggest supporters," Jakes told media.



