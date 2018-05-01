Canadian woman catches egg thief in Beijing park

An elderly man who tried to steal duck eggs from a Beijing park saw his bird-brained idea thwarted after he was confronted by an eagle-eyed foreigner.



The Canadian woman, identified only as Simone, said she approached the man after spotting him collecting several wild duck eggs along a lake bank at Beijing Olympic Forest Park on April 15, media reported on Sunday.



"Things like this are not allowed in Canada, so I decided to follow him," Simone told the Beijing Morning Post.



After failing to communicate her complaint directly, Simone called a local friend, surnamed Xian, to help translate. The man, however, still refused, insisting he no longer had the eggs.



Xian notified park security, which arrived at the scene to learn the man had already handed a total of eight duck eggs over to his wife.



"It was over an hour before I was able to witness the man return the eggs," Simone told a reporter. "I let out a sigh of relief. This was so important."



No charges were pressed as of press time.



Beijing Olympic Forest Park employees reminded visitors not to disturb found eggs and to keep an eye out for any instances of disrupting wildlife.



"If you see any wild animals being hunted, report it to the park administration or call the forestry police," an employee surnamed Wei told reporters.



Beijing Morning Post

