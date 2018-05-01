Tourist assaulted for swiping bananas in South China

A tourist was assaulted in South China after locals armed with rocks and blades accused him and his family of stealing bananas from a tree.



While the man reportedly only suffered minor injuries, the incident has since sparked accusations online against the family fueled by long-standing regional stereotypes in China.



The family of three from Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province was on a road trip through Qinzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Friday afternoon.



According to the wife, her husband had cut down what they believed to be wild bananas from a roadside tree.



That's when a local resident, and the fruit's apparent owner, accused them of stealing and approached the husband with stones in his hand.



Uploaded video taken from inside the car show a small crowd encircling the vehicle.



The husband had offered either to return the bananas or pay for them, but no agreement was reached, read the post.



The husband then grabbed a bat from his vehicle. Tensions heightened, resulting in one man attacking the husband.



The man appears to strike the husband with the broadside of a hatchet, the video shows.



The family soon fled and handed over smartphone and dashcam footage to local police, who are still investigating.



This incident has since sparked controversy online.



The majority sided with the locals while condemning the family for taking the fruit.



Many comments focused on the family's Northeastern origins, which is burdened with unfair associations of coarseness and bad behavior.



Global Times

