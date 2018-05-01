Chinese vice president meets Dominican FM

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) meets with Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas in Beijing, capital of China, May 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Tuesday met with Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, who came to Beijing to sign a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Dominican Republic.Wang conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's greetings to Dominican President Danilo Medina, and extended congratulations on the establishment of diplomatic ties.Wang said that while recognizing and upholding the one-China principle, the Dominican government has made a political decision to sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan and forge diplomatic ties with China, which conforms to the trend of the times and is in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries and two peoples.He said that the development potential of the bilateral relations will be fully unleashed with broad prospects."China will do follow-up work together with the Dominican side to constantly enhance political mutual trust, strengthen exchanges, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for humanity, thus writing a new chapter in the history of our bilateral relations," Wang said.Vargas conveyed President Medina's greetings and best wishes to President Xi.He said that the Dominican Republic will abide by the one-China principle, vigorously carry out exchanges and cooperation with China, and be a reliable partner, to create a new prospect for the bilateral relations.