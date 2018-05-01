HNA drops proposal to buy Scaramucci’s SkyBridge

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group's bid to buy a majority stake in SkyBridge Capital, a hedge fund investment firm founded by US President Donald Trump's former aide Anthony Scaramucci, has been called off after facing regulatory resistance.



The deal had faced repeated delays in getting approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an intra-government agency that scrutinizes foreign purchases of US assets to protect national security interests.



HNA and SkyBridge said in a statement they found that it was not in their interests to pursue the transaction as significant time had passed since the deal was announced and due to the "uncertain timing" of the approval process.



SkyBridge and HNA Capital, a unit of the HNA Group, now plan to explore the development of a "mutually beneficial marketing and distribution arrangement" of SkyBridge's offerings in China, the statement showed.



Scaramucci, who last year had a tumultuous 10-day stint as White House communications director, will return to the company as co-managing partner to focus on strategic planning and marketing efforts, the statement showed.



HNA first announced in January 2017 that it was buying a majority stake in SkyBridge. HNA and SkyBridge have never disclosed the terms of the investment.



The US government has toughened its stance on the sale of companies to Chinese entities, at a time when US President Donald Trump is trying to put pressure on China to be more accommodative on trade issues that he sees as uneven.



The CFIUS has also been tightening its scrutiny of Chinese companies' acquisitions of US companies and the HNA-SkyBridge deal becomes latest high-profile deal to be torpedoed under the administration of Trump.



In January, Ant Financial's plan to acquire US money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc collapsed after the CFIUS rejected it over national security concerns.



SkyBridge and HNA said in the statement the CFIUS had "offered a path to approval subject to certain mitigation," although it was not clear what the mitigation measures were.



Two people familiar with the matter but who declined to be identified, have said the deal could not close as the CFIUS had declined to accept an application to review the transaction, which in effect prevented the official CFIUS review process from starting.



One of the people said CFIUS had refused to take the application because HNA kept changing the details of its ownership.





