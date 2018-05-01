US exports to China ‘create 1m jobs’

US exports to China have supported 1 million American jobs, making trade important to not only US companies and consumers, but also US workers, a report released by the US-China Business Council (USCBC) on Monday showed.



Exports to China support 1 million American jobs annually across a wide range of industries and continue to contribute to US economic growth, said USCBC President John Frisbie.



Over the past decade, US exports of goods to China grew by 86 percent, compared with only 21-percent growth for the country's exports to the rest of the world, said the report.



As the third-largest market for US goods and services exports, China saw its imports of goods from the US rise by $14 billion in 2017, twice as fast as US exports to the rest of the world.



US services exports to China grew by 12 percent in 2016, while the country's services exports to the rest of the world decreased by 0.6 percent.



Trade with China has also benefited most US states, the report showed. It said that 49 states have increased their merchandise exports to China in the past decade, with 17 states experiencing triple-digit growth since 2008.



The China-US trade relationship is under great pressure, as the White House has threatened to levy massive tariffs on about $150 billion of goods imported from China.



US business community and trade analysts have been urging the White House to negotiate the trade differences with China, warning that unilateralism and trade protectionism will harm others without benefiting oneself as the global economy is deeply integrated.



On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that an official delegation from the US would travel to China to discuss the bilateral trade relationship beginning Thursday.





