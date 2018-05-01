CSRC fines firms for false accounting, manipulation

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has fined one company for illegal disclosure of information and some individuals for market manipulation in cases involving more than 70 million yuan ($11.05 million), the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.



The fines are another indication of increased stock market supervision. In mid-March, the CSRC imposed a record 5.5 billion yuan fine in a case of stock manipulation.



In the latest cases, the CSRC fined Shenzhen-listed software and hardware maker Geeya Technology Co 600,000 yuan for forging contracts and accounting to inflate 2014 profit by more than 80.49 million yuan. It also issued a formal warning and fined managers, including Chairman Zhou Yonghui.



The CRSC also revealed three cases of stock-price manipulation in 2015.



Feng Zhihao made 18.02 million yuan in profit by manipulating the prices of 10 shares, including Venustech Group, through multiple trades after false reporting at limit-up and limit-down points, the regulator said.



Meng Xianglong made 16.21 million yuan in profit by disrupting stock prices for Aviation Sanxin Co, the regulator said.



The CSRC confiscated the gains and fined Feng and Meng 36.04 million and 32.42 million yuan respectively.



The CSRC imposed a 1.8 million yuan fine on Wen Gaoyongquan, chairman of Hunan Zhongyi Media Co. It also fined another three people 1.8 million yuan for disseminating incorrect information aimed at raising stock prices.



The CSRC also made a penalty decision for a case of trading with undisclosed information but did not reveal details of the case.





