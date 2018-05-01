Funds for Israeli start-up

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/1 20:43:40
Israeli artificial intelligence (AI) company Allegro has raised $11 million in funding from several investors led by MizMaa Ventures, a Chinese-Israeli fund focused on Israeli technology start-ups, according to domestic news website 36kr.com.
Allegro.AI is developing deep-learning services for businesses without the capabilities to run their own AI programs. It will offer a platform that delivers advanced visual recognition software with wide applications in the automotive or medical industry.
Chinese investment has been increasing in Israel's high-tech sector.