Tencent stake in Bluehole

Shenzhen-based Tencent is in talks to invest 500 billion won ($468 million) in Korean videogame maker Bluehole, according to the Korea Herald.



Bluehole is the owner of PUBG, the company behind the videogame Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, one of the best-selling videogames of all time. Tencent, the world's largest videogame company by revenue, owns the rights in China for Battlegrounds, and it jointly developed the widely popular mobile version of the game.



Tencent owns 1.5 percent of Bluehole as a result of an investment made in 2017. The new investment would raise its stake to more than 10 percent.





