Didi Chuxing’s NEV deal

Ride-hailing provider Didi Chuxing on Tuesday confirmed that it has been talking with several carmakers, including Volkswagen Group and BAIC Group, to cooperate over new-energy vehicles (NEVs).



In a statement to the Global Times, Didi Chuxing said that the parties will focus on building together a fleet operation business and look into other potential areas such as designing new car models for ride-hailing.



Didi is also exploring a range of cooperation with multiple partners in the DiDi auto alliance including BAIC and FAW Group.

