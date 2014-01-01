More pension funds assigned for investment

China's local governments have entrusted more of their basic pension funds for investment, as the country moves to tackle the challenge of an aging society.
By the end of March, 12 provincial-level regions including Beijing and Shanghai had signed contracts to entrust a total of 475 billion yuan ($75 billion) in pension funds to the National Council for Social Security Fund (NCSSF), according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security
Of the total, 306.65 billion yuan is in place and has started to be invested, the ministry said.
Given an aging population, China faces more pension payment pressure and has been exploring ways to preserve and increase the value of its around 4 trillion yuan of pension funds.