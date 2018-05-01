Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/1 21:03:41
21.65b yuan  

Gross revenue of the lottery industry from January to April in Macao, a year-on-year increase of 22.2 percent. 

1,000 kilometers per hour

Speed of high-speed trains in the future, following breakthroughs in Maglev train technology.

54,169 yuan

Average transaction price per square meter for new houses in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, in April.

$137.9 billion 

Global game revenue in 2018, with revenue from mobile games accounting for more than 50 percent.

