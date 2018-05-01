Figuratively Speaking

21.65b yuan



Gross revenue of the lottery industry from January to April in Macao, a year-on-year increase of 22.2 percent.



1,000 kilometers per hour



Speed of high-speed trains in the future, following breakthroughs in Maglev train technology.



54,169 yuan



Average transaction price per square meter for new houses in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, in April.



$137.9 billion



Global game revenue in 2018, with revenue from mobile games accounting for more than 50 percent.

