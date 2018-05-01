Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/1 21:03:41
21.65b yuan
Gross revenue of the lottery industry from January to April in Macao, a year-on-year increase of 22.2 percent.
1,000 kilometers per hour
Speed of high-speed trains in the future, following breakthroughs in Maglev train technology.
54,169 yuan
Average transaction price per square meter for new houses in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, in April.
$137.9 billion
Global game revenue in 2018, with revenue from mobile games accounting for more than 50 percent.