Trump needs to grasp momentum of Korean summit: analyst

As Donald Trump eyes the Korean demilitarized zone for a potential peace summit venue, Chinese analysts said the US President is hard pressed to surpass the achievement of the North-South meeting recently concluded at the same location.



"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" Trump tweeted on Monday.



Trump also said at a news conference with visiting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday that the Peace House carried symbolic value that having the summit in a third country would not have. He acknowledged Singapore as another possible site.



CNN on Tuesday quoted an anonymous source as saying that South Korean President Moon Jae-in has convinced Kim Jong-un to meet Trump at the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.



"If Trump-Kim summit is held at the Peace House, it means the US and North Korea must have achieved a historic diplomatic breakthrough that surpasses the result of the Moon-Kim meeting, or otherwise the Trump-Kim summit will be overshadowed by the Moon-Kim meeting," Da Zhigang, director of the Heilongjiang provincial academy of social sciences' institute of Northeast Asian studies, told the Global Times.



At a historic summit on Friday, Kim and Moon announced they would work for "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula and work with the US and China this year to declare an official end to the Korean War with a permanent peace agreement.



A peace treaty could be signed at the Trump-Kim meeting, Da said, as well as certain commitments on how to denuclearize, including US promises not to dismantle the Pyongyang regime and even the possibility of the US and North Korea establishing ties.



A successful Moon-Kim meeting has provided good momentum for the upcoming Trump-Kim meeting, said Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning academy of social sciences.



"This past weekend raises people's expectations for the Trump-Kim meeting. However, it is quite unrealistic to believe that North Korea will completely give up its nuclear missiles over one meeting," Lü told the Global Times.



"A possible outcome of the Trump-Kim summit is for the US and North Korea to reach some consensus on the denuclearization issue and open the door for further talks on specific commitments from both sides before the issue is thoroughly settled."

FM to visit NK



Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit North Korea on Wednesday and Thursday at the invitation of North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, the Chinese foreign ministry announced.



South Korea has already spoken to the leaders of the US and Japan after the Moon-Kim meeting.



Da said Wang may be updated on the Moon-Kim meeting during his visit to Pyongyang.



"It is also possible that North Korea wants to inform China on how it plans to bargain with the US before the upcoming Trump-Kim summit to make sure there is no misunderstanding," Da said.



"According to diplomatic protocol, North Korea should be sending a representative to inform China of the just concluded meeting. Instead Wang Yi is flying to Pyongyang, which implies that there may be other important matters to discuss that require a Chinese official as high level as State Councilor Wang," Da noted.



